Khamenei says US 'will not succeed' in destroying Iran as talks start

17-02-2026 | 05:35
LBCI
Khamenei says US &#39;will not succeed&#39; in destroying Iran as talks start
Khamenei says US 'will not succeed' in destroying Iran as talks start

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Tuesday that U.S. President Donald Trump would not succeed in destroying the Islamic republic, as talks between the two countries began in Geneva.

"In one of his recent speeches, the US president said that for 47 years America has not succeeded in destroying the Islamic republic... I tell you: you will not succeed either," said Khamenei in a speech.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Khamenei

US

Iran

Negotiations

