Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said Monday that Lebanon cannot achieve security or stability without consolidating all weapons under the state's authority, warning that no investment or economic recovery can take place without stability.



Speaking at the Rashid Karami International Fair in Tripoli, Salam stressed that "all of Lebanon will only rise under one state, one army, and one law."



He noted the government has placed Tripoli at the center of its priorities, pledging support for the fair's new board of directors and a partnership with the private sector, economic bodies, and cultural institutions to revive the landmark site.



"This national monument was not built to remain silent, but to serve as a living space for economic, cultural, and social activity and a true driver for development," Salam said.