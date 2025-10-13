Lebanese President says 'necessary to negotiate' with Israel

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun called for negotiations with Israel on Monday, after U.S. President Donald Trump brokered a ceasefire in Gaza.



"The Lebanese state has previously negotiated with Israel under American and United Nations auspices, resulting in an agreement to demarcate the maritime border... so what prevents the same thing from happening again to find solutions to the outstanding issues," Aoun said according to a presidency statement.



"Today, the general atmosphere is one of compromise, and it is necessary to negotiate."



AFP