Lindsey Graham: Lebanon must disarm Hezbollah to secure lasting regional peace

Lebanon News
13-10-2025 | 11:40
High views
Lindsey Graham: Lebanon must disarm Hezbollah to secure lasting regional peace
Lindsey Graham: Lebanon must disarm Hezbollah to secure lasting regional peace

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham said it is imperative that Lebanon succeed in disarming Hezbollah before true peace can be achieved in the region.

“The region and the world need to be ready to assist Lebanon in this important endeavor,” Graham said, emphasizing that disarming the Iran-backed group is key to ensuring lasting stability in the Middle East.

Lebanese President says 'necessary to negotiate' with Israel
Syrian detainees in Lebanon: Legal hurdles shape possible returns
