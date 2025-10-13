News
Lindsey Graham: Lebanon must disarm Hezbollah to secure lasting regional peace
13-10-2025 | 11:40
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham said it is imperative that Lebanon succeed in disarming Hezbollah before true peace can be achieved in the region.
“The region and the world need to be ready to assist Lebanon in this important endeavor,” Graham said, emphasizing that disarming the Iran-backed group is key to ensuring lasting stability in the Middle East.
