PM Salam in South Lebanon: Reconstruction, relief, and recovery

News Bulletin Reports
07-02-2026 | 12:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
PM Salam in South Lebanon: Reconstruction, relief, and recovery
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
PM Salam in South Lebanon: Reconstruction, relief, and recovery

Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam toured several heavily damaged border towns in South Lebanon, where residents described near-total destruction, deserted neighborhoods, and deep frustration over years of what they see as state absence.

Salam's visit took him through communities along the front-line area in the districts of Tyre and Bint Jbeil, accompanied by Lebanese Army units. The report noted a visible absence of U.N. peacekeepers during the tour, in what was portrayed as a message emphasizing the army's role and the government's intent to extend state authority in the region.

In town after town, residents recounted stories of displacement and loss. In the villages of Tayr Harfa and Jebbayn, locals delivered a unified message to the prime minister: they would not abandon their land. A short distance away, in Yarine—home to many from the Arab al-Aramshe community—the reception was divided, with some welcoming Salam with flowers, while others voiced strong resentment toward the state.

As Salam moved from the Tyre district into Bint Jbeil, he visited Ain Ebel and Rmeish, where church bells rang as residents gathered. He later walked through the village of Aita al-Shaab, where the report said that around 90% of the homes had been destroyed, and listened to residents' demands.

Earlier, at the headquarters of the Bint Jbeil Union of Municipalities, in the presence of lawmakers from the region, Salam reiterated the government's position on restoring state authority in the south.

Salam aimed to send three political messages through a tour that included areas of different religious communities and districts expected to be included in the first phase of reconstruction.

First, the government is renewing its commitment to rebuilding, as outlined in its ministerial statement. The presence of the energy and education ministers, along with senior officials from Lebanon's Council for Development and Reconstruction (CDR), the Higher Relief Committee, and the Council of the South, was presented as an indication that the government intends to follow through.

Second, after the Lebanese Army established operational control over areas south of the Litani River, Salam sought to underscore that the state's presence would extend beyond military deployment, in a region residents say has long experienced state neglect.

Third, Salam's message to the people of the south was that a dignified life is a national right that cannot be divided, and that the state will remain alongside them.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

PM

Nawaf Salam

South Lebanon

Reconstruction

Relief

Recovery

State

LBCI Next
Ramadan nears: Israel weighs timing of possible US strike on Iran
France backs Lebanon army support conference, pushes reforms and state control of weapons
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-10

Finance and Budget Committee approves budgets of CDR, Council for South Lebanon, and Higher Relief Commission

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-19

LBCI Sources: PM Salam to address financial gap bill and deposit recovery mechanism

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-20

PM Salam discusses Lebanon’s humanitarian situation with UN relief chief in Davos

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-04

PM Salam to CNN: Israeli occupation and daily violations undermine stability in southern Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Ramadan nears: Israel weighs timing of possible US strike on Iran

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-06

France backs Lebanon army support conference, pushes reforms and state control of weapons

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-06

Dispute over Hezbollah designation clouds meeting between US senator and Lebanese delegation — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-06

Prisoner transfer deal signals cautious thaw in Lebanese-Syrian relations

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-08

Riyadh Air to launch inaugural flight to London on October 26

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-12-12

Iran's Araghchi to visit Beirut after Lebanese foreign minister declines trip to Tehran

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:23

Tripoli building collapses in Tabbaneh neighborhood — video

LBCI
World News
08:09

Three deadly attacks on health centres in Sudan's South Kordofan in past week: WHO

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Ramadan nears: Israel weighs timing of possible US strike on Iran

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

PM Salam in South Lebanon: Reconstruction, relief, and recovery

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:15

PM Salam vows infrastructure-led reconstruction during visit to border town of Kfarkela

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:23

Tripoli building collapses in Tabbaneh neighborhood — video

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Lebanon’s health ministry reacts to Kuwait’s designation of hospitals on terrorism list

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:53

Video: boy rescued alive from collapsed building in Tripoli’s Tabbaneh neighborhood

LBCI
World News
05:26

Iran doubts whether US taking negotiations seriously: FM

LBCI
World News
06:08

Iran defies US threats to insist on the right to enrich uranium

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More