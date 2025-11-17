Lebanon's President Aoun signs decree referring urgent draft amendment to electoral law

Lebanon News
17-11-2025

Lebanon&#39;s President Aoun signs decree referring urgent draft amendment to electoral law
0min
Lebanon's President Aoun signs decree referring urgent draft amendment to electoral law

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun signed a decree referring an urgent draft law to Parliament to amend and suspend certain provisions of the parliamentary elections law.

The decree was accompanied by the full text of the draft law, which had been approved by the Cabinet during its session on November 6. 

