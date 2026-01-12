PM Salam meets Quintet ambassadors, reiterates commitment to reforms and weapons control plan

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam received the ambassadors of the Quintet committee, comprising the ambassadors of Saudi Arabia Walid Bukhari, France Hervé Magro, Qatar Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Egypt Alaa Moussa, and the United States Michel Issa.



Following the meeting, Salam said: “I thanked the Quintet ambassadors for their visit and for their continued support of our government’s reform path, particularly their commendation of the financial regularization and deposit recovery bill that the government has submitted to parliament.”



He also welcomed their support for the Lebanese army’s completion of the first phase of the plan to confine weapons south of the Litani River.



Salam further reaffirmed the government’s firm determination to implement the second phase of the plan and the subsequent stages.