Hezbollah denounces Israeli aggression, defends military response as legitimate

Hezbollah issued a statement condemning ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon, saying that for the past fifteen months, the country has faced killings, destruction, and other forms of aggression.



The group said all political and diplomatic efforts have failed to curb the attacks or enforce compliance with the ceasefire agreement.



The statement warned that such aggression cannot continue without a response, adding that assassinations and destruction must be stopped. Hezbollah emphasized that ending the attacks requires all available means, with urgency and effective action.



The group also defended its recent strikes, saying its actions are a legitimate defensive response to Israeli attacks, aimed at protecting security and stability across Lebanon.



Hezbollah called on officials and concerned parties to focus on halting the aggression, which it described as the direct cause of the ongoing violence in the country.