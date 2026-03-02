Hezbollah denounces Israeli aggression, defends military response as legitimate

Lebanon News
02-03-2026 | 17:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah denounces Israeli aggression, defends military response as legitimate
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Hezbollah denounces Israeli aggression, defends military response as legitimate

Hezbollah issued a statement condemning ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon, saying that for the past fifteen months, the country has faced killings, destruction, and other forms of aggression. 

The group said all political and diplomatic efforts have failed to curb the attacks or enforce compliance with the ceasefire agreement.

The statement warned that such aggression cannot continue without a response, adding that assassinations and destruction must be stopped. Hezbollah emphasized that ending the attacks requires all available means, with urgency and effective action.

The group also defended its recent strikes, saying its actions are a legitimate defensive response to Israeli attacks, aimed at protecting security and stability across Lebanon. 

Hezbollah called on officials and concerned parties to focus on halting the aggression, which it described as the direct cause of the ongoing violence in the country.

Lebanon News

denounces

Israeli

aggression,

defends

military

response

legitimate

LBCI Next
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs following evacuation warning
Israel issues evacuation alert for Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's suburbs
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel says Lebanon’s Hezbollah ban is political maneuver, prepares military response: The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:03

Hezbollah MP responds to PM Salam’s statement on government’s handling of Israeli aggression

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-28

Israeli military warns Hezbollah against entering ongoing fighting

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-26

Israeli military says it struck Hezbollah Radwan Force infrastructure in Baalbek

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:11

At least 30,000 displaced people in shelters in Lebanon: UNHCR

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Israel military says creating buffer zone in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:51

Israel stages ground incursion into south Lebanon border zone: Lebanese army source

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:52

Lebanese President tells Quintet committee decision on state monopoly over war and peace is final

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-28

Several explosions heard in southern Iran's Shiraz: Local media

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:51

Israel stages ground incursion into south Lebanon border zone: Lebanese army source

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-02

Israel army says no reason for Lebanon ground invasion for now

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-28

Israel's Channel 12 cites source saying assessment growing that Iran's Khamenei has been eliminated

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:46

Al Hadath: Berri shocked by Hezbollah move, backs Lebanese state

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:53

Yedioth Ahronoth: Hezbollah’s Mohammad Raad not assassinated

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel says Lebanon’s Hezbollah ban is political maneuver, prepares military response: The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:03

Hezbollah MP responds to PM Salam’s statement on government’s handling of Israeli aggression

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:18

Drones targeting UK base in Cyprus were launched from Lebanon: Cypriot government source

LBCI
Lebanon News
19:14

Hezbollah's Al-Manar TV says Israeli strike hit Beirut office

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:22

PM Salam affirms no military action outside state authority in rebuke to Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Palestinian Islamic Jihad armed wing says Lebanon commander killed in Israeli strikes

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More