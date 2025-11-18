Preliminary toll: 11 killed, 4 injured in Israeli strike on Ain al-Hilweh camp, Lebanon Health Ministry confirms

Lebanon News
18-11-2025 | 15:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Preliminary toll: 11 killed, 4 injured in Israeli strike on Ain al-Hilweh camp, Lebanon Health Ministry confirms
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Preliminary toll: 11 killed, 4 injured in Israeli strike on Ain al-Hilweh camp, Lebanon Health Ministry confirms

Lebanon’s Health Ministry released a statement confirming that the Israeli strike on the Ain al-Hilweh camp in Sidon preliminarily killed 11 people and injured four others.

Lebanon News

toll:

killed,

injured

Israeli

strike

al-Hilweh

camp,

Lebanon

Health

Ministry

confirms

LBCI Next
Lebanon's fuel prices see slight increase
Lebanese coffee shop ‘’Stories’’ falsely linked to Hezbollah financing—the details
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
15:36

US and Troika push for resolution calling on Iran to swiftly cooperate with IAEA

LBCI
Middle East News
15:32

Khashoggi widow asks Saudi prince to meet her to apologize for journalist's death

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:29

Updated toll: 13 killed in Israeli strike on Ain al-Hilweh camp

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:12

Preliminary toll: 11 killed, 4 injured in Israeli strike on Ain al-Hilweh camp, Lebanon Health Ministry confirms

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:29

Updated toll: 13 killed in Israeli strike on Ain al-Hilweh camp

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:05

Israeli army strikes Hamas training facility in South Lebanon, Avichay Adraee claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:49

Israeli airstrike hits outskirts of Ain al-Hilweh Camp in Sidon, South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Saudi return signals confidence: 'Beirut 1' opens door to investment in stabilizing Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Saudi return signals confidence: 'Beirut 1' opens door to investment in stabilizing Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-24

From near-death to hope: Lebanese neurosurgeon defies odds to save critically injured toddler

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-13

In the details: Starlink’s Lebanon launch hit by first legal challenge — will it overcome the appeal?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-17

Israeli army claims it killed local Hezbollah member in Al-Mansouri, South Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:23

LBCI exclusive: Lebanese Army Commander cancels Washington trip after official meetings called off

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:49

Israeli airstrike hits outskirts of Ain al-Hilweh Camp in Sidon, South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

US hard-line pressure mounts as Lebanese Army statement on Israel triggers Washington cancellations

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:29

Updated toll: 13 killed in Israeli strike on Ain al-Hilweh camp

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:05

Israeli army strikes Hamas training facility in South Lebanon, Avichay Adraee claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:06

President Aoun reaffirms Lebanon's openness, calls for investor confidence at Beirut 1 conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:09

Lebanon’s PM Salam meets Hannibal Gaddafi after his release

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:53

US sources to LBCI: Army Chief’s Washington visit could be rescheduled if reforms move forward

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More