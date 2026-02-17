Hamas says Trump's 'Board of Peace' must compel Israel to stop Gaza truce violations

Israel-Gaza War Updates
17-02-2026 | 10:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hamas says Trump&#39;s &#39;Board of Peace&#39; must compel Israel to stop Gaza truce violations
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hamas says Trump's 'Board of Peace' must compel Israel to stop Gaza truce violations

Hamas said on Tuesday that U.S. President Donald Trump's newly formed "Board of Peace" should pressure Israel to halt what the group described as ongoing violations of the Gaza ceasefire.

"We urge the board's members to take serious action to compel the Israeli occupation to stop its violations in Gaza, as the war of genocide against the Strip is still ongoing," Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem told AFP ahead of the body's inaugural meeting this week in Washington.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Trump's

'Board

Peace'

compel

Israel

truce

violations

Italy says it stands ready to train police in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-19

Hamas official says Miami talks must end Israel's Gaza truce 'violations'

LBCI
World News
10:35

Israel says FM Saar to attend Trump's 'Board of Peace' meeting

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-17

Argentina's Milei says invited by Trump to join Gaza 'Board of Peace'

LBCI
World News
2026-01-19

Putin invited to Trump's Gaza 'Board of Peace': Kremlin

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-02-16

Italy says it stands ready to train police in Gaza

LBCI
World News
2026-02-15

Trump tells Hamas to proceed with 'Full and Immediate' disarmament

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-02-15

Gaza civil defense says Israeli strikes kill 11 since dawn Sunday

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-02-15

Israeli airstrikes kill 9 in Gaza, including tent camp, Palestinian officials say

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-22

Israel gears for confrontation with Hezbollah, challenges US Gaza strategy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-17

Hannibal Gaddafi released on $11 million bail after ten years behind bars—The full story

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-24

In the details: How did Israel kill Hezbollah’s No. 2 — and what does it mean for the group and Lebanon?

LBCI
World News
10:04

European government advisers in Geneva for Ukraine talks: Italy source

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:21

Roads blocked in Beirut and Khaldeh in protest over fuel price hike and VAT

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
15:05

Salary increase for government workers contingent on parliament’s green light, says Morcos

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

Lebanon’s finance minister says no new taxes in 2025, vows tougher revenue collection

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:15

PM Salam from Tripoli: Government wants public sector employees to receive their rights, and is working to improve tax and customs revenue collection

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:59

Lebanon’s gas station owners' syndicate say gasoline hike caught them by surprise, warn of wider impact

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:45

US Senator Slotkin to LBCI: I'm in support of more money for the LAF

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:32

Lebanese Energy Minister opposed fuel, VAT hikes in Cabinet session

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:58

Germany's President visits Lebanese Navy school in Jounieh

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More