Hamas said on Tuesday that U.S. President Donald Trump's newly formed "Board of Peace" should pressure Israel to halt what the group described as ongoing violations of the Gaza ceasefire.



"We urge the board's members to take serious action to compel the Israeli occupation to stop its violations in Gaza, as the war of genocide against the Strip is still ongoing," Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem told AFP ahead of the body's inaugural meeting this week in Washington.



AFP