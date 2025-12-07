News
Lebanese PM Salam meets international officials on sidelines of Doha Forum
Lebanon News
07-12-2025 | 10:52
Lebanese PM Salam meets international officials on sidelines of Doha Forum
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam held a series of high-level diplomatic meetings on the sidelines of the Doha Forum, discussing Lebanon's reform path, support for governance, and the post-UNIFIL phase.
Salam met with Helga Schmid, Vice President of the Munich Security Conference, who extended an official invitation for him to participate in next year's conference scheduled for February 14–16.
The prime minister also held talks with U.N. Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo, focusing on the period following UNIFIL's mandate, ongoing reforms, and the refugee file.
In a separate meeting, Salam discussed institutional support and governance enhancement in Lebanon with Prince Zeid.
Later, the prime minister met with UNDP Administrator Alexander De Croo, in the presence of Minister of Administrative Development Fadi Makki and Salam's chief of staff Farah Khatib. The discussions reviewed ongoing UNDP support programs and explored ways to strengthen collaboration to advance Lebanon's reform agenda, economic recovery efforts, and social development initiatives.
