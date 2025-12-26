UNIFIL: Israeli gunfire near peacekeeping patrols violates UN Resolution 1701

UNIFIL announced that heavy machine-gun fire from Israeli army positions south of the Blue Line landed near a patrol of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) on Friday morning as it was inspecting a road barrier in the village of Bastara.



The gunfire followed the explosion of a hand grenade in the nearby area.



In a statement, UNIFIL said that while no damage was caused to its property, the sound of the gunfire and the explosion resulted in a peacekeeper sustaining a minor injury, suffering from ear concussion.



In a separate incident later in the day in the town of Kfarchouba, another peacekeeping patrol carrying out a routine operational mission reported gunfire from the Israeli side in close proximity to its position.



UNIFIL noted that the Israeli army had been informed in advance of the activities in those areas, in line with standard procedures for patrols operating in sensitive areas near the Blue Line.



The force stressed that attacks on or near peacekeepers constitute serious violations of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.



The statement concluded by renewing UNIFIL’s call on the Israeli army to cease aggressive behavior and attacks against peacekeepers working to maintain peace and stability along and near the Blue Line.

