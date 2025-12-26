News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
16
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
16
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UNIFIL: Israeli gunfire near peacekeeping patrols violates UN Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
26-12-2025 | 15:52
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UNIFIL: Israeli gunfire near peacekeeping patrols violates UN Resolution 1701
UNIFIL announced that heavy machine-gun fire from Israeli army positions south of the Blue Line landed near a patrol of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) on Friday morning as it was inspecting a road barrier in the village of Bastara.
The gunfire followed the explosion of a hand grenade in the nearby area.
In a statement, UNIFIL said that while no damage was caused to its property, the sound of the gunfire and the explosion resulted in a peacekeeper sustaining a minor injury, suffering from ear concussion.
In a separate incident later in the day in the town of Kfarchouba, another peacekeeping patrol carrying out a routine operational mission reported gunfire from the Israeli side in close proximity to its position.
UNIFIL noted that the Israeli army had been informed in advance of the activities in those areas, in line with standard procedures for patrols operating in sensitive areas near the Blue Line.
The force stressed that attacks on or near peacekeepers constitute serious violations of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.
The statement concluded by renewing UNIFIL’s call on the Israeli army to cease aggressive behavior and attacks against peacekeepers working to maintain peace and stability along and near the Blue Line.
Lebanon News
Israeli
gunfire
peacekeeping
patrols
violates
Resolution
France welcomes Cabinet approval of the financial gap law, sees it as key step toward restoring trust
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-16
UNIFIL: Israeli army fired at our troops inside Lebanon in serious violation of Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
2025-11-16
UNIFIL: Israeli army fired at our troops inside Lebanon in serious violation of Resolution 1701
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-27
UN Special Coordinator begins visit to Israel to discuss Resolution 1701 implementation
Lebanon News
2025-10-27
UN Special Coordinator begins visit to Israel to discuss Resolution 1701 implementation
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-05
Speaker Berri to Security Council envoys: Stability in South Lebanon requires full Israeli compliance with UN Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
2025-12-05
Speaker Berri to Security Council envoys: Stability in South Lebanon requires full Israeli compliance with UN Resolution 1701
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-16
Israeli army: Warning shots fired near UNIFIL patrol after mistaken identification in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-11-16
Israeli army: Warning shots fired near UNIFIL patrol after mistaken identification in South Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:47
France welcomes Cabinet approval of the financial gap law, sees it as key step toward restoring trust
Lebanon News
15:47
France welcomes Cabinet approval of the financial gap law, sees it as key step toward restoring trust
0
Lebanon News
15:05
President Aoun praises Saudi efforts to de-escalate and promote stability in Yemen
Lebanon News
15:05
President Aoun praises Saudi efforts to de-escalate and promote stability in Yemen
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Ahmad Shukr missing for ten days: Mossad, financial motives under investigation
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Ahmad Shukr missing for ten days: Mossad, financial motives under investigation
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
In the details: What comes next in Lebanon’s weapons plan as pressure mounts on Israel?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
In the details: What comes next in Lebanon’s weapons plan as pressure mounts on Israel?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:30
PM Salam: Depositors with under $100,000 to recover funds in full, covering 85% of accounts
Lebanon News
08:30
PM Salam: Depositors with under $100,000 to recover funds in full, covering 85% of accounts
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-08
Israeli man spotted walking in Beirut’s Zaitunay Bay — investigation reveals he entered Lebanon using a Canadian passport
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-08
Israeli man spotted walking in Beirut’s Zaitunay Bay — investigation reveals he entered Lebanon using a Canadian passport
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-12
Lebanon urges UN to act after Israeli strike on Msayleh
Lebanon News
2025-10-12
Lebanon urges UN to act after Israeli strike on Msayleh
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:30
PM Salam: Depositors with under $100,000 to recover funds in full, covering 85% of accounts
Lebanon News
08:30
PM Salam: Depositors with under $100,000 to recover funds in full, covering 85% of accounts
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon and Syria on edge ahead of high-stakes Trump-Netanyahu meeting
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon and Syria on edge ahead of high-stakes Trump-Netanyahu meeting
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
In the details: What comes next in Lebanon’s weapons plan as pressure mounts on Israel?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
In the details: What comes next in Lebanon’s weapons plan as pressure mounts on Israel?
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Ahmad Shukr missing for ten days: Mossad, financial motives under investigation
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Ahmad Shukr missing for ten days: Mossad, financial motives under investigation
5
Lebanon News
07:33
Cabinet approves Lebanon’s financial gap bill
Lebanon News
07:33
Cabinet approves Lebanon’s financial gap bill
6
Lebanon News
07:43
President Aoun condemns mosque attack in Homs, pledges solidarity with Syria
Lebanon News
07:43
President Aoun condemns mosque attack in Homs, pledges solidarity with Syria
7
Lebanon News
07:08
Ten ministers expected to oppose Lebanon’s financial gap bill; vote to be decided by cabinet majority
Lebanon News
07:08
Ten ministers expected to oppose Lebanon’s financial gap bill; vote to be decided by cabinet majority
8
Lebanon News
15:47
France welcomes Cabinet approval of the financial gap law, sees it as key step toward restoring trust
Lebanon News
15:47
France welcomes Cabinet approval of the financial gap law, sees it as key step toward restoring trust
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More