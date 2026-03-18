New Israeli strike on central Beirut without warning

A new Israeli strike hit central Beirut's Zuqaq al-Blat neighbourhood on Wednesday, state media reported, the second on the densely populated area since the early morning without prior warning.



A blast was heard throughout the capital, and AFPTV's live broadcast showed plumes of smoke rising from the area as the war between Hezbollah and Israel continued.



A building in Bashoura, also in central Beirut, was struck earlier following an Israeli warning.



AFP