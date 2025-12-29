Samir Geagea: Hezbollah’s role has crippled Lebanon, elections key to change

29-12-2025 | 06:29
Samir Geagea: Hezbollah’s role has crippled Lebanon, elections key to change
Samir Geagea: Hezbollah’s role has crippled Lebanon, elections key to change

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea said his criticism of Hezbollah is not personal or politically motivated but stems from the severe harm the group has caused Lebanon. 

He described Hezbollah as the biggest disaster in modern Lebanese history, responsible for paralyzing politics, blocking the state, and triggering economic and cultural collapse. 

He stressed that Iran’s support for Hezbollah serves regional interests, not Lebanon.

On elections, Geagea said they are crucial for change, urging citizens to vote wisely and avoid choosing MPs based on family, sect, or patronage. 

He warned against supporting Hezbollah, the Free Patriotic Movement, or “ineffective” MPs who cannot make a real impact.

He emphasized that Lebanon needs strong, organized political blocs with a clear vision to lead the state effectively, not individual MPs without influence, highlighting Parliament’s current paralysis as proof of the danger of ineffective voting.
 

Speaker Berri reviews bilateral cooperation with Egyptian petroleum minister
President Aoun: Signing MoU with Egypt to meet Lebanon’s natural gas needs
