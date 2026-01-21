News
Israeli army targets Hezbollah operatives in southern Lebanon: Avichay Adraee
Lebanon News
21-01-2026 | 04:28
Israeli army targets Hezbollah operatives in southern Lebanon: Avichay Adraee
The Israeli army said it carried out strikes on Hezbollah operatives in two separate locations in southern Lebanon on Wednesday.
In a post on X, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said Israeli forces targeted a Hezbollah operative in the Borj El Chmali.
In a separate statement, he said another Hezbollah operative was targeted in the Sidon area, also in southern Lebanon.
