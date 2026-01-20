Numbers tell the story: Beirut Port logs highest monthly activity since financial collapse, boosting state revenues

News Bulletin Reports
20-01-2026 | 12:55
High views
Numbers tell the story: Beirut Port logs highest monthly activity since financial collapse, boosting state revenues
Numbers tell the story: Beirut Port logs highest monthly activity since financial collapse, boosting state revenues

Report by Lea Fayad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi 

Beirut Port has returned to the spotlight, this time with figures showing a sharp rebound in activity and revenues, marking its strongest monthly performance since Lebanon's 2019 financial crisis.

In December, about 103,000 containers entered or left the port loaded with goods, nearly double the 56,000 containers recorded in the same month in 2024. The figure represents the highest monthly container volume at the port since the onset of the crisis, signaling a notable recovery in trade flows through Lebanon's principal maritime gateway.

The surge in activity has translated directly into higher revenues for the state. Weekly treasury income generated by the port has more than doubled, rising from about $1.3 million to roughly $2.9 million. Port officials also pointed to a single-day record on December 14, when container traffic reached 12,800 units, the highest daily figure in the port's history.

Port authorities say the improvement has been achieved without any additional costs, underscoring gains in efficiency rather than increased spending. 

At the same time, the port's management has moved to strengthen transparency by subjecting its operations to Lebanon's Public Procurement Authority law. Under the framework, all major purchases and projects must comply with precise financial controls and competitive tendering processes overseen by the authority.

Lebanon relies on imports for about 80% of its basic needs, making Beirut Port a critical artery for the economy and a key source of public revenue. 

Officials say the recent improvements reinforce the port's role as a pillar of economic recovery and public finances, while enhancing its position as a gateway for investment and competition with other regional ports.

