Saudi ambassador reaffirms Kingdom’s support for Lebanon and government policy in talks with FM Rajji

Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji met on Wednesday with Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Waleed Bukhari to discuss developments in Lebanon and the wider region in light of recent events.



During the meeting, Ambassador Bukhari reiterated Saudi Arabia’s support for Lebanon, as well as for the policies and decisions of the Lebanese government.



Rajji, in turn, thanked the kingdom for its continued backing and longstanding support for Lebanon, stressing his commitment to maintaining the best possible relations with Saudi Arabia.





