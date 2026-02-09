President Aoun cancels ceremonial honors for Mar Maroun feast in solidarity with Tripoli and southern Lebanon

President Joseph Aoun has ordered the cancellation of ceremonial honors and military music for the Mar Maroun feast, including all forms of official recognition. The decision comes in solidarity with the people of Tripoli, following repeated building collapses in the city, and in sympathy with residents of southern Lebanon, particularly those displaced from their towns and villages.



Following Aoun’s directives, the feast’s celebrations did not include military parades, weapons presentations, or army music.