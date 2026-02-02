Lebanon declares February 9 an official holiday for Saint Maroun feast

02-02-2026 | 08:59
Lebanon declares February 9 an official holiday for Saint Maroun feast
0min
Lebanon declares February 9 an official holiday for Saint Maroun feast

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Monday issued a memorandum declaring February 9, 2026, an official holiday to mark the feast of Saint Maroun.

The decision calls for the closure of all public administrations, public institutions, and municipalities across the country for the day.

