President Aoun backs Lebanese army as forces consolidate control in southern Lebanon

President Joseph Aoun expressed full support for the Lebanese army’s recent statement on operations south of the Litani River, emphasizing the military’s role in extending state authority and restoring sovereignty across Lebanese territory.



In a statement, Aoun underlined that the deployment of the Lebanese Armed Forces in the south reflects a national decision grounded in the constitution, state policies, and relevant international obligations. The move aims to ensure the exclusive control of weapons by the state, consolidate the principle that decisions on war and peace rest solely with constitutional institutions, and prevent Lebanese territory from being used for any hostile actions.



The president also stressed that sustainable stability depends on resolving outstanding issues, including the continued Israeli occupation of parts of Lebanese territory, the creation of buffer zones, and ongoing violations of Lebanon’s sovereignty by land, sea, and air. He said repeated attacks on Lebanese territory constitute a blatant breach of the ceasefire and a direct threat to civilian safety and general stability.



Aoun called for a full Israeli withdrawal, respect for the ceasefire, and the release of detainees as essential steps to enable the state to exercise sovereignty, allow the safe return of displaced civilians, and begin organized reconstruction of affected southern areas.



He noted that remaining field issues should be addressed through available frameworks, including technical meetings under the ceasefire monitoring mechanism.



Reaffirming Lebanon’s commitment to the ceasefire, Aoun urged the international community—particularly friendly and neighboring states—to support Lebanon in enforcing the agreement, preventing the flow of weapons or related materials to any party except the Lebanese Armed Forces, and accelerating support for the military to continue its national duties and maintain stability.



The president also reiterated his full confidence in the Lebanese Armed Forces, praising their leadership, officers, and personnel for their sacrifices and efforts. He also saluted the resilience of citizens in southern Lebanon, emphasizing their trust in the state and the army as protectors.