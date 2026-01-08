President Aoun backs Lebanese army as forces consolidate control in southern Lebanon

Lebanon News
08-01-2026 | 04:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
President Aoun backs Lebanese army as forces consolidate control in southern Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
President Aoun backs Lebanese army as forces consolidate control in southern Lebanon

President Joseph Aoun expressed full support for the Lebanese army’s recent statement on operations south of the Litani River, emphasizing the military’s role in extending state authority and restoring sovereignty across Lebanese territory.

In a statement, Aoun underlined that the deployment of the Lebanese Armed Forces in the south reflects a national decision grounded in the constitution, state policies, and relevant international obligations. The move aims to ensure the exclusive control of weapons by the state, consolidate the principle that decisions on war and peace rest solely with constitutional institutions, and prevent Lebanese territory from being used for any hostile actions.

The president also stressed that sustainable stability depends on resolving outstanding issues, including the continued Israeli occupation of parts of Lebanese territory, the creation of buffer zones, and ongoing violations of Lebanon’s sovereignty by land, sea, and air. He said repeated attacks on Lebanese territory constitute a blatant breach of the ceasefire and a direct threat to civilian safety and general stability.

Aoun called for a full Israeli withdrawal, respect for the ceasefire, and the release of detainees as essential steps to enable the state to exercise sovereignty, allow the safe return of displaced civilians, and begin organized reconstruction of affected southern areas. 

He noted that remaining field issues should be addressed through available frameworks, including technical meetings under the ceasefire monitoring mechanism.

Reaffirming Lebanon’s commitment to the ceasefire, Aoun urged the international community—particularly friendly and neighboring states—to support Lebanon in enforcing the agreement, preventing the flow of weapons or related materials to any party except the Lebanese Armed Forces, and accelerating support for the military to continue its national duties and maintain stability.

The president also reiterated his full confidence in the Lebanese Armed Forces, praising their leadership, officers, and personnel for their sacrifices and efforts. He also saluted the resilience of citizens in southern Lebanon, emphasizing their trust in the state and the army as protectors.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Joseph Aoun

Lebanese Army

Litani River

Israel

LBCI Next
Iranian FM Araghchi arrives in Beirut, says Iran ready for any scenario
Lebanon to sign Block 8 seismic survey deal, consortium may decide on drilling after surveys
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-14

Uncertain future in Gaza: Israeli forces remain and Hamas moves to consolidate control

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-24

President Aoun hails strong Lebanese-Iraqi ties as Baghdad reaffirms support for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-16

President Aoun reviews army operations in south Lebanon ahead of Paris meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-06

Lebanese president condemns Israeli attacks in south Lebanon as ‘fully fledged crime’

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:07

UN Peacekeeping Chief concludes Lebanon visit, reaffirms UNIFIL role until 2026

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:44

PM Salam praises army’s progress on weapons control plan, urges support for next phase

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:27

Lebanon’s central bank moves to reclaim misused funds, governor says

LBCI
Middle East News
05:41

Israel says Lebanon army's efforts to disarm Hezbollah 'far from sufficient'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-10

US delegation delivers tough message to Beirut: Show results, not words

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-23

Berri rejects remarks by US envoy criticizing Lebanese government, army, and resistance groups

LBCI
World News
2025-09-25

France former leader Sarkozy convicted of criminal conspiracy

LBCI
World News
07:10

Pope Leo urges Catholic cardinals to create more inclusive Church

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Religion, music, and controversy: Padre Guilherme’s concert divides opinion in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

From Lebanon to Iran: Israel recalculates its next strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

In the details: UNIFIL-Israel tensions resurface after drone incident in Lebanon’s south

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:17

Saudi Ambassador’s meeting with PM salam signals backing for Lebanon’s financial reforms: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:01

Lebanon's army says first phase of weapons consolidation plan achieved, warns Israeli violations hamper operations

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Partial building collapse in Tripoli raises safety concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:24

Iran’s FM heads political, economic delegation to Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:04

Lebanon to sign Block 8 seismic survey deal, consortium may decide on drilling after surveys

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More