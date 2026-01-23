President Aoun, Speaker Berri discuss security situation and support for southern villages

President Joseph Aoun met with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Friday morning at Baabda Palace to review the general situation in the country, with a focus on the south in light of ongoing Israeli attacks on southern villages and towns and their expansion into the Bekaa region.



The discussion also covered meetings held to address the Israeli escalation and ways to assist residents of destroyed border villages in returning to their communities, as well as providing support for them in the areas where they currently reside.



After the meeting, when asked about the tone of the discussion, Speaker Berri said: “I always ask this question, and my answer is the same: all meetings with His Excellency the President are always excellent.”