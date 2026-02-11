Lebanon’s State Security arrests a Syrian national over alleged dealings with Israel

Lebanon’s State Security agency said it has arrested a Syrian national on charges of carrying out transactions with Israel, according to a statement issued by its media, guidance, and public relations department.



The statement said the South Regional Directorate of State Security detained the suspect, identified by his initials (I.A.), following what it described as careful monitoring and surveillance as part of efforts to “combat networks collaborating with the Israeli enemy.”



The agency said investigations revealed that the suspect had entered Lebanese territory illegally through unauthorized border crossings.



Legal procedures have been initiated against him at the direction of the competent judicial authority, the statement added.