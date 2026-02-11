Tripoli mayor announces emergency fund to shore up unsafe buildings

Tripoli Mayor Abdelhamid Karimeh announced the launch of an emergency fund to reinforce cracked and unstable buildings in the city following a series of deadly collapses.



“After the collapse of four buildings in our city, which left people killed and injured, and following the intervention of the state through its various agencies, we are launching an emergency fund to support damaged structures and carry out a comprehensive engineering survey under the supervision of the Order of Engineers,” Karimeh said.



He added that the fund will be managed through clear and transparent mechanisms by three specialized committees: a governance committee, a funding committee, and an engineering oversight committee.



Karimeh called on “all those who love Tripoli, its friends and its expatriates” to cooperate and contribute in order to overcome the crisis and protect the city and its residents.



He said full details regarding the fund, including the donation mechanism and participation steps, will be published later.