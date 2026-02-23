Four Syrian security personnel killed in IS attack: State media

Middle East News
23-02-2026 | 10:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Four Syrian security personnel killed in IS attack: State media
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Four Syrian security personnel killed in IS attack: State media

Four Syrian security personnel were killed in an Islamic State (IS) group attack in the northern city of Raqa, which was recently taken by Damascus from Kurdish forces, state media reported on Monday.

Syria's interior ministry said in a statement that the "terrorist attack" targeted a checkpoint in the area, adding that one of the assailants was killed.

In its spokesperson's first audio message in two years, IS had called on its fighters Saturday to fight Syrian authorities.

AFP

Middle East News

Syrian

security

personnel

killed

attack:

State

media

LBCI Next
US official confirms Iran talks on Thursday
Risk of escalation if Iran attacked: Deputy FM
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-14

Mass rally in Tehran for funerals of security force personnel killed in protests: State TV

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-19

One security officer killed, another wounded, in IS attack in eastern Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-12-15

Islamic State group claims responsibility for attack on Syrian personnel: SITE

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-31

Four killed in gas blast in residential building in Iran's Ahvaz, media reports

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
03:27

Iranian military helicopter crashes into fruit market, four dead

LBCI
Middle East News
03:19

Iran says students have right to protest but must know 'red lines'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Military coordination with Washington: Israel assesses Hezbollah's role in potential Iran war

LBCI
Middle East News
12:28

US official confirms Iran talks on Thursday

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-17

Iran FM says no date set for third round of US talks

LBCI
Middle East News
03:19

Iran says students have right to protest but must know 'red lines'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-27

Lebanese journalist Bassam Barrak dies at 53 after long battle with illness

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-05

From celebration to controversy: Jeita Grotto case raises questions on oversight

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:47

US Embassy evacuates staff from Beirut airport as precaution: LBCI sources

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Military coordination with Washington: Israel assesses Hezbollah's role in potential Iran war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Expatriate voting row adds to doubts over Lebanon’s parliamentary elections: The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:49

US pulling non-essential staff from embassy in Beirut amid Iran tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:14

Lebanon’s human rights committee approves draft to abolish death penalty

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:12

Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices

LBCI
Middle East News
07:14

Nouri al-Maliki tells AFP he will not withdraw bid for Iraq's premiership

LBCI
Middle East News
12:28

US official confirms Iran talks on Thursday

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More