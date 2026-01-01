Ceasefire monitoring meeting next week limited to military level, sources say

01-01-2026 | 08:40
Ceasefire monitoring meeting next week limited to military level, sources say
Ceasefire monitoring meeting next week limited to military level, sources say

Sources told LBCI that the ceasefire monitoring mechanism meeting scheduled for next week will be held exclusively at the military level, with no civilian meeting taking place.

The sources said the absence of a civilian meeting is due to organizational reasons related to the unavailability of some members, noting that a new date for the civilian-level meeting will be set at a later time.

