Israeli military says it struck Hezbollah Radwan Force infrastructure in Baalbek

26-02-2026 | 10:27
The Israeli military said it carried out strikes targeting infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah's Radwan Force unit in the Baalbek area of eastern Lebanon.

In a statement on X, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said the Israeli army was attacking what he described as "terrorist infrastructure" linked to the Radwan Force, an elite unit within Hezbollah.

Lebanon News

Israeli

Military

Hezbollah

Radwan Force

Infrastructure

Baalbek

