Hamdan says Israel only understands 'the language of force,' invites Elon Musk to Gaza

Middle East News
2023-11-28 | 13:24
Hamdan says Israel only understands 'the language of force,' invites Elon Musk to Gaza
Hamdan says Israel only understands 'the language of force,' invites Elon Musk to Gaza

If Israeli captives were not in the hands of the "resistance," then Israel would have never released Palestinian women and children held in Israeli jails, Hamdan argued.

Testimonies by released Palestinian prisoners show just how "barbaric … the occupation is", the official said. "If we didn't have Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails, we would not have been forced to hold Israeli captives."

Hamdan called on Arab leaders to implement resolutions agreed upon during the extraordinary joint Islamic-Arab summit in Riyadh, which took place earlier this month, to end the "Israeli aggression and siege on Gaza."

He also called for an increase in the number of aid trucks that are being let into Gaza daily to address severe shortages of necessities in the south and the north.

"We invite Elon Musk to visit the Gaza Strip, as he did Israel, to see the scale of the massacres and the crimes committed against our people," Hamdan added, following the billionaire's trip to Israel on Monday.

He stated, "The Human Rights Watch report regarding the Baptist Hospital promotes the Israeli story, and we call for an international investigation committee."

