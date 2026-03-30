Trump again warns Iran to open Strait of Hormuz

U.S. President Donald Trump issued another warning to Iran on ‌Monday to open the Strait of Hormuz or risk U.S attacks on its oil wells and ⁠power plants.



"Great progress has been made but, if for any reason a deal is not shortly reached, which it probably will be, and if the Hormuz ‌Strait ⁠is not immediately 'Open for Business,' we will conclude our lovely 'stay' in Iran by blowing ⁠up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil ⁠Wells and Kharg Island," Trump wrote in ⁠a social media post.



Reuters