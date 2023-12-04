Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude hits the sea, south Istanbul

2023-12-04 | 07:19
Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude hits the sea, south Istanbul
Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude hits the sea, south Istanbul

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck south of Istanbul on Monday, causing parts of the city to shake, without causing any injuries or immediate damage.
     
The Disaster and Emergency Management announced that the epicenter of the earthquake was in the Gulf of Gemlik on the Sea of Marmara, about 60 kilometers south of Istanbul, near the city of Bursa.
     
Agence France-Presse reporters felt walls shaking on the Asian and European sides of Istanbul, and television footage showed people taking to the street in search of safety.
 

