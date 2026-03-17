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Tom Barrack denies reports Washington encouraged Syria to send forces to Lebanon
Lebanon News
17-03-2026 | 16:09
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Tom Barrack denies reports Washington encouraged Syria to send forces to Lebanon
U.S. Envoy Tom Barrack said reports claiming that the United States encouraged Syria to send forces into Lebanon are false and inaccurate.
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