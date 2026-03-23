UK sees no evidence of Iran targeting Britain, says Starmer

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday there had been no ‌assessment that mainland Britain was being targeted by Iran.



"We carry out assessments all the time in order to keep ⁠us safe, and there's no assessment that we're being targeted in that way," Starmer told reporters.



He was asked if Britain could be targeted by Iran after reports at the weekend that ‌Iran ⁠had fired two ballistic missiles at the U.S.-U.K. military base Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean.



Starmer also ⁠said that any attempt to reopen the Strait of Hormuz needed careful ⁠consideration and a viable plan, and that his number ⁠one priority was to protect British interests and de-escalate.



Reuters