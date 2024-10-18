Tunisia sentences prominent opponent Noureddine Bhiri to 10 years in prison

Tunisian court sentenced on Friday the prominent official in Ennahda opposition party, Noureddine Bhiri, to 10 years in prison on charges of attacking state security and inciting Tunisians against each other, a lawyer told Reuters.



Bhiri's lawyer, Monia Bouali, said the trial "was marred by many legal violations due to a Facebook post attributed to him that technical tests proved did not exist at all."



Bhiri has been detained for 18 months, along with many opponents of President Kais Saied, who has tightened his grip on powers and began ruling by decree in a move the opposition described as a coup.



