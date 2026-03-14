Lebanon says Israeli strikes have killed 26 paramedics since March 2

Lebanon News
14-03-2026 | 08:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon says Israeli strikes have killed 26 paramedics since March 2
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon says Israeli strikes have killed 26 paramedics since March 2

Lebanon's health ministry said Saturday that Israeli strikes had killed 26 paramedics and wounded 51 others since the conflict erupted.

It came after Lebanese authorities said an overnight Israeli strike killed 12 doctors, paramedics, and nurses working at a healthcare centre in the southern town of Burj Qalawiya, following another strike on the town of Sawaneh that left two paramedics dead.

The ministry statement also accused Israel of repeatedly "targeting ambulance crews while they were performing rescue duties," after the Israeli military on Saturday accused Hezbollah of using ambulances militarily.

AFP

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Health Ministry

Paramedics

LBCI Next
Beirut discusses forming negotiating team for potential talks with Israel: Al Jazeera
Israel issues urgent evacuation warning for Beirut’s southern suburbs
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:51

Lebanon says Israeli strikes since March 2 have killed 773 people

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-09

Lebanon says Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed 486, wounded 1,313

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-07

Lebanon says 294 killed, 1,023 injured in Israeli attacks since March 2

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Lebanon says 102 killed and 638 wounded in Israeli strikes since Monday morning

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:10

Israel, Lebanon to hold direct talks amid US-led mediation, Israel keeps option of ground operation open: Haaretz

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:45

Guterres warns of widespread destruction in Lebanon at end of visit, urges Hezbollah to respect state arms control

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:41

UNIFIL spokesperson: Site near Meiss El-Jabal hit, peacekeeper slightly injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

Beirut discusses forming negotiating team for potential talks with Israel: Al Jazeera

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-13

Israeli military issues urgent evacuation warning for Aabbasiyyeh residents in Tyre district

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:23

Lebanon says Israeli strikes have killed 26 paramedics since March 2

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-09

Shifting focus, Israel monitors Iran as Netanyahu weighs Lebanon strike

LBCI
Middle East News
08:51

UAE says consulate in Iraqi Kurdistan targeted for second time in a week

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:36

Israeli shells hit UN forces base in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:19

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem to Netanyahu: Your threats are worthless

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:59

Israel weighs major Lebanon ground operation as US backs plan but urges limits: Report

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:23

Lebanon’s Embassy in US condemns Michigan synagogue attack, says it doesn’t reflect Lebanese community

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:35

Israeli military shares footage of strike on alleged Hezbollah members in south Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

Israel considers expanding strikes in Lebanon as ground operation preparations continue

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:30

Israel issues urgent evacuation warning for Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:01

Israel’s army targets Beirut’s southern suburbs with airstrike

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More