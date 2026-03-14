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Lebanon says Israeli strikes have killed 26 paramedics since March 2
Lebanon News
14-03-2026 | 08:23
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Lebanon says Israeli strikes have killed 26 paramedics since March 2
Lebanon's health ministry said Saturday that Israeli strikes had killed 26 paramedics and wounded 51 others since the conflict erupted.
It came after Lebanese authorities said an overnight Israeli strike killed 12 doctors, paramedics, and nurses working at a healthcare centre in the southern town of Burj Qalawiya, following another strike on the town of Sawaneh that left two paramedics dead.
The ministry statement also accused Israel of repeatedly "targeting ambulance crews while they were performing rescue duties," after the Israeli military on Saturday accused Hezbollah of using ambulances militarily.
AFP
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