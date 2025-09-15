News
US to maintain 'maximum pressure' on Iran, Rubio tells Israel
Middle East News
15-09-2025 | 07:03
US to maintain 'maximum pressure' on Iran, Rubio tells Israel
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday promised Israel to maintain "maximum pressure" on Iran to prevent it from developing a nuclear weapon, following a June military campaign.
"The president continues with a campaign of maximum pressure," Rubio told reporters with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying there will "continue to be maximum economic pressure on Iran until they change course."
AFP
World News
Middle East News
United States
Marco Rubio
Israel
Iran
