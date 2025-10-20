Kremlin says will strengthen relations with Iran

Middle East News
20-10-2025 | 06:08
High views
Kremlin says will strengthen relations with Iran
Kremlin says will strengthen relations with Iran

The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia is ready to expand cooperation with Iran in all areas.

Moscow maintains close ties with Tehran and has condemned U.S. and Israeli strikes earlier this year on Iranian nuclear sites, which were publicly justified as efforts to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Reuters

