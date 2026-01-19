France says still loyal to Syria Kurds, hails ceasefire

Middle East News
19-01-2026 | 04:14
High views
France says still loyal to Syria Kurds, hails ceasefire
0min
France says still loyal to Syria Kurds, hails ceasefire

France on Monday welcomed a ceasefire between the Syrian government and Kurdish-led forces and stressed it remained loyal to the latter that spearheaded the battle against the Islamic State group.

"France is faithful to its allies," the foreign ministry said, urging all sides to respect the ceasefire deal, which will also see the Kurdish administration and forces integrate into the state after months of stalled negotiations.



AFP
 

