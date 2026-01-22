UN says 134,000 displaced in northeast Syria after clashes between govt, Kurds

22-01-2026 | 13:49
UN says 134,000 displaced in northeast Syria after clashes between govt, Kurds
UN says 134,000 displaced in northeast Syria after clashes between govt, Kurds

More than 134,000 people have been displaced in northeast Syria, the United Nations migration agency said Thursday, after clashes and a fragile ceasefire deal between government and Kurdish-led forces, who have withdrawn from swathes of territory.

In the past three days, the number of internally displaced people in Hasakeh province “has increased to approximately 134,803 individuals,” compared to 5,725 recorded on Sunday, the International Organization for Migration said in a statement.

AFP

