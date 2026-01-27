Recent clashes between Syria's military and Kurdish forces are a "setback" and a "plot" to derail the PKK peace process with Turkey, a spokesman for the Kurdish militant group told AFP on Tuesday.



"The developments in Syria and the larger Middle East have a direct effect on the peace process in Turkey," said Zagros Hiwa, spokesman for the political wing of the Kurdistan Workers' Party.



The attacks "against the Kurds are a plot and conspiracy against the peace process and they indicate a setback in the process", he said.



AFP