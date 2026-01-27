Syria army's clashes with Kurds 'setback' to Turkey peace process: PKK spokesman

27-01-2026 | 08:29
Syria army&#39;s clashes with Kurds &#39;setback&#39; to Turkey peace process: PKK spokesman
Syria army's clashes with Kurds 'setback' to Turkey peace process: PKK spokesman

Recent clashes between Syria's military and Kurdish forces are a "setback" and a "plot" to derail the PKK peace process with Turkey, a spokesman for the Kurdish militant group told AFP on Tuesday.

"The developments in Syria and the larger Middle East have a direct effect on the peace process in Turkey," said Zagros Hiwa, spokesman for the political wing of the Kurdistan Workers' Party.

The attacks "against the Kurds are a plot and conspiracy against the peace process and they indicate a setback in the process", he said.

AFP

