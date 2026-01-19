Syria deal could remove main obstacle to Turkey-PKK peace: Turkish officials

A deal under which Kurdish forces abandoned long-held territory in Syria to the Syrian government could pave the way for Turkey to advance its stalled effort to end its decades-long conflict with the PKK, Turkish politicians and officials said on Monday.



After days of fighting, the Syrian government and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) agreed on Sunday to bring Kurdish authorities under the control of Damascus. By Monday, SDF fighters had pulled out of swathes of territory which were now under control of the Syrian military.



Neighbor Turkey has long considered the SDF in Syria to be an offshoot of the banned PKK, or Kurdistan Workers Party, which decided in May last year to and end its decades-long war against the Turkish state.





Reuters