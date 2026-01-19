Iran police chief issues surrender ultimatum over 'riots'

Middle East News
19-01-2026 | 09:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran police chief issues surrender ultimatum over &#39;riots&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran police chief issues surrender ultimatum over 'riots'

Iran's national police chief said on Monday that people who were "deceived" into joining demonstrations the authorities have deemed "riots" would receive lighter punishment if they turned themselves in within three days.

"Young people who became unwittingly involved in the riots are considered to be deceived individuals, not enemy soldiers," and "will be treated with leniency by the Islamic Republic system," Ahmad-Reza Radan told state television, adding they had "a maximum of three days" to surrender.

AFP

Middle East News

Iran

Police

Demonstrations

LBCI Next
Syria deal could remove main obstacle to Turkey-PKK peace: Turkish officials
Kurdish-led force says armed group attacks Syria prison holding thousands of Islamic State members
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-11

Iran authorities make 'significant' arrests over protests: National police chief

LBCI
World News
2026-01-09

Son of Iran's late shah issues 'urgent' call for Trump to intervene

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-05

Iran judiciary chief says 'no leniency' towards 'rioters'

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-07

Iran army chief threatens response to Trump and Netanyahu's 'threats'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:19

Sharaa, Trump discussed guaranteeing Kurdish rights in phone call: Syria presidency

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

Israel boosts air force readiness as it weighs options against Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
11:13

Turkey's Erdogan hopes Iran unrest will be resolved through diplomacy

LBCI
Middle East News
10:25

Syria deal could remove main obstacle to Turkey-PKK peace: Turkish officials

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-27

Lebanon faces growing H3N2 flu cases as temperatures drop

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-15

Beirut Wings scandal: Unlicensed instructors and falsified flight records raise safety concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:03

Lebanon's central bank denies reports of talks to sell MEA

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-14

Lebanese Health Ministry clarifies suspension of Tannourine water sales

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:32

Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Army Commander to visit Washington from February 3 to 5 after last year’s cancellation

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:30

Backlash grows as Beirut blast families oppose Gracia Azzi customs appointment

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:03

Lebanon's central bank denies reports of talks to sell MEA

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Gracia Azzi’s appointment triggers protests, anger among families of Beirut blast victims

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

Israel boosts air force readiness as it weighs options against Iran

LBCI
World News
11:59

Italian fashion designer Valentino has died, la Repubblica daily says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanon present at Davos forum: High-level IMF talks top reform agenda

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:38

Israeli airstrikes continue on outskirts of As-Srira, Mahmoudiyeh, and Bouslaiya, South Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More