Iran police chief issues surrender ultimatum over 'riots'

Iran's national police chief said on Monday that people who were "deceived" into joining demonstrations the authorities have deemed "riots" would receive lighter punishment if they turned themselves in within three days.



"Young people who became unwittingly involved in the riots are considered to be deceived individuals, not enemy soldiers," and "will be treated with leniency by the Islamic Republic system," Ahmad-Reza Radan told state television, adding they had "a maximum of three days" to surrender.



AFP