Syria starts evacuating IS-linked Al-Hol camp: officials to AFP

Middle East News
17-02-2026 | 07:13
High views

0min
Syria starts evacuating IS-linked Al-Hol camp: officials to AFP

Syrian authorities began evacuating remaining residents of the Islamic State group-linked Al-Hol camp in the country's northeast on Tuesday, as they empty the formerly Kurdish-controlled facility, two officials told AFP.

Fadi al-Qassem, the official appointed by the government with managing Al-Hol's affairs, told AFP that the camp "will be fully evacuated within a week, and nobody will remain", adding that "the evacuation started today".

A government source told AFP on condition of anonymity that "the emergencies and disaster management ministry is working now to evacuate Al-Hol camp" and take residents to a camp in Akhtarin, in the north of Aleppo province.

AFP

