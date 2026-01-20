Israel’s FM: US invited us to join the Board of Peace

Middle East News
20-01-2026 | 05:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel’s FM: US invited us to join the Board of Peace
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel’s FM: US invited us to join the Board of Peace

Israel foreign minister Gideon Saar said on Tuesday that Israel was invited by the United States to join the board of peace initiative.

Reuters

Middle East News

invited

Board

Peace

LBCI Next
Lavrov: Russia will continue commercial activities with Iran despite US threats
Talks between Damascus, SDF 'have collapsed': Kurd official to AFP
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:45

Syria Kurdish forces 'compelled to withdraw' from IS-linked al-Hawl camp: Statement

LBCI
World News
08:42

Macron tells Davos of a 'shift towards a world without rules'

LBCI
Middle East News
08:27

Syria Kurdish official says in communication with Israel and open to support

LBCI
Middle East News
08:26

Foreign Ministry: UAE president accepted the US invitation to join the Board of Peace

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:45

Syria Kurdish forces 'compelled to withdraw' from IS-linked al-Hawl camp: Statement

LBCI
Middle East News
08:27

Syria Kurdish official says in communication with Israel and open to support

LBCI
Middle East News
08:26

Foreign Ministry: UAE president accepted the US invitation to join the Board of Peace

LBCI
Middle East News
08:22

Syria Kurdish official says deal with Damascus has 'no validity at the moment'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:27

Syria Kurdish official says in communication with Israel and open to support

LBCI
Middle East News
08:22

Syria Kurdish official says deal with Damascus has 'no validity at the moment'

LBCI
Middle East News
08:26

Foreign Ministry: UAE president accepted the US invitation to join the Board of Peace

LBCI
World News
2025-11-04

Sudan defense minister says army to press on with fighting

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More