Israel’s FM: US invited us to join the Board of Peace
Middle East News
20-01-2026 | 05:15
Israel’s FM: US invited us to join the Board of Peace
Israel foreign minister Gideon Saar said on Tuesday that Israel was invited by the United States to join the board of peace initiative.
Reuters
Middle East News
invited
Board
Peace
Lavrov: Russia will continue commercial activities with Iran despite US threats
Talks between Damascus, SDF 'have collapsed': Kurd official to AFP
Latest News
Middle East News
08:45
Syria Kurdish forces 'compelled to withdraw' from IS-linked al-Hawl camp: Statement
0
0
Middle East News
08:45
Syria Kurdish forces 'compelled to withdraw' from IS-linked al-Hawl camp: Statement
0
0
Middle East News
08:27
Syria Kurdish official says in communication with Israel and open to support
0
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Gracia Azzi’s appointment triggers protests, anger among families of Beirut blast victims
3
4
5
6
7
8
