PM Salam during an iftar at Grand Serail: Lebanon will not be dragged into a new war
Lebanon News
25-02-2026 | 11:44
PM Salam during an iftar at Grand Serail: Lebanon will not be dragged into a new war
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam stressed that Lebanon must not be drawn into “any adventure or new war,” speaking during an iftar at the Grand Serail.
Marking one year since his government won parliament’s confidence, Salam described the past year as exceptional in terms of events and challenges. Lebanon has emerged from a devastating war, he noted, though Israeli attacks continue.
He pointed to decades of impunity, misuse of public funds and lack of accountability that have deepened mistrust in the state among citizens, Arab countries and the international community.
Salam highlighted that at the end of last year the Lebanese Army completed the first phase of its plan south of the Litani River — the first time since 1969 that the armed forces regained full operational control of the area.
At a recent Cabinet session, the army informed the government of its readiness to implement the second phase of the weapons control plan north of the Litani, between the Litani and Awali rivers.
According to Salam, the mission could be completed within four months if the same supporting conditions provided during the first phase are secured.
He affirmed that the government will ensure the armed forces receive the necessary capabilities and continue to benefit from broad political and public backing to complete the plan in all its stages.
Reaffirming the government’s commitment to rebuilding southern Lebanon, Salam noted that he returned to the region with concrete projects, implementation tracks and dedicated funding that has begun to be secured.
He added that Lebanon is now closer than at any previous stage of the crisis to restoring financial regularity — a step that would help the country emerge from what the World Bank has classified as one of the three worst economic collapses in modern history.
“It is not in our interest in any way, and we will not accept, that Lebanon be dragged into any adventure or new war,” he said, expressing hope that reason and national interest will prevail.
Salam concluded by noting that the government’s term will end once the upcoming elections are completed.
While acknowledging that its achievements may not meet all expectations, he stressed that the priority has been to place the country on the path of rebuilding state institutions, restoring public trust and reversing the course of collapse while opening new prospects for Lebanon’s youth.
