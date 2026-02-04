US-Iran talks expected in Oman but 'parameters' under discussion: AFP

Talks between the United States and Iran are expected to take place in Oman, but the scope of the discussions needs to be agreed, an Arab diplomat told AFP on Wednesday.



"A meeting is requested in Oman by the Iranians, and the Americans have approved the location, but the parameters of discussions are still being worked on," the diplomat said on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks.



He added that the situation remained fluid.



AFP



