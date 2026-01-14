China urges companies to stop using US and Israeli cybersecurity software: Sources to Reuters

14-01-2026
China urges companies to stop using US and Israeli cybersecurity software: Sources to Reuters
China urges companies to stop using US and Israeli cybersecurity software: Sources to Reuters

Two informed sources said that Chinese authorities have asked companies in the country to stop using cybersecurity software produced by about 10 U.S. and Israeli firms, citing national security concerns.

The sources added that among the American companies whose security software has been banned are VMware, owned by Broadcom, Palo Alto Networks, and Fortinet, while the Israeli company Check Point Software Technologies is also affected.

Reuters was unable to determine how many Chinese companies received the notice, which the sources said was issued in recent days.

Reuters

