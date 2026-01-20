Talks between Damascus, SDF 'have collapsed': Kurd official to AFP

Negotiations between Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Mazloum Abdi, the head of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, have collapsed, a Kurdish official told AFP on Tuesday.



"The negotiations held yesterday in Damascus between General Mazloum and Mr Al‑Sharaa have collapsed entirely," the official said, blaming the central government for the breakdown.



"A firm and decisive stance from the international community is urgently required," he added.



AFP