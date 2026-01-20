US envoy says purpose of anti-IS alliance with Kurds 'largely expired'

20-01-2026 | 11:55
US envoy says purpose of anti-IS alliance with Kurds 'largely expired'
US envoy says purpose of anti-IS alliance with Kurds 'largely expired'

U.S. envoy Tom Barrack said on Tuesday that the existence of a friendly government in Damascus meant the reason for Washington's alliance with Syrian Kurds against the Islamic State group had "largely expired."

"The original purpose of the SDF as the primary anti-ISIS force on the ground has largely expired, as Damascus is now both willing and positioned to take over security responsibilities, including control of ISIS detention facilities and camps," he said.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces have been pleading for Washington to intervene as the Syrian army has driven them out of large areas of the north and northeast of the country.


AFP
 

