Iran foreign ministry says communication channel 'open' with US envoy

12-01-2026 | 04:31
Iran foreign ministry says communication channel 'open' with US envoy
Iran foreign ministry says communication channel 'open' with US envoy

A channel of communication is open between Iran and U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy for the Middle East despite the lack of diplomatic relations, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said Monday.

"This channel of communication between our foreign minister (Abbas Araghchi) and the special envoy of the president of the United States is open," ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said in comments broadcast by state television, in apparent reference to Steve Witkoff.

"Messages are exchanged whenever necessary," he said, noting that while the U.S. has no diplomatic presence in Iran, its interests are represented by the Swiss embassy.

AFP

LBCI Previous

