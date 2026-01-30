US envoy calls Damascus, Kurds agreement 'historic milestone'

U.S. envoy to Syria Tom Barrack welcomed on Friday a deal between Syria's government and Kurdish forces, as the two sides agreed on gradually integrating the Kurds' military and civil institutions into the state.



In a post on X, Barrack said the deal, which follows weeks of clashes between Damascus and the Kurds, was a "historic milestone" that "reflects a shared commitment to inclusion, mutual respect, and the collective dignity of all Syrian communities."





AFP