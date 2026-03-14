Iran urges UAE residents to stay away from ports

Iran's military warned Saturday that it considers ports in the United Arab Emirates to be legitimate targets and urged residents to avoid them, in a statement carried by state TV.



Tehran "considers it its legitimate right to defend its national sovereignty and territory by striking American enemy missiles located in ports, docks and U.S. military hideouts" in the UAE, the military's central operational command, Khatam Al-Anbiya, said.



The statement urged civilians to "evacuate" port areas.



AFP



